Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Trading Down 2.6%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $472.21 and last traded at $472.64. Approximately 66,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 838,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.76 and its 200 day moving average is $452.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

