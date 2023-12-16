Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 940 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 917.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 149,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,313. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

