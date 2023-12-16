Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 8,322,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,194. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

