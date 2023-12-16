Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 300,288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.42. 67,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,670. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

