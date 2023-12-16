Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.60. 291,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,663. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

