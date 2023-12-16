Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 2,425 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 320.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 875,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

