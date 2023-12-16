Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 3,201 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1,531.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,407,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,550. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.