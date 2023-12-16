Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 3,593 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 181.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 186,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 2,298,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,091. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

