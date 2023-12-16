Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 733 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,899. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

