Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.