Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

