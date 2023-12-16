Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 941,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

