Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 243,733 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

