Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 240,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,376 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

