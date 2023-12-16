Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 319.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,103,000 after buying an additional 2,416,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,548,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,385,000 after purchasing an additional 269,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 922,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,593. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

