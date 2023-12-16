Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.24 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,103,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 964,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,783. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

