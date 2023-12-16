Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $118,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock remained flat at $64.49 on Friday. 1,747,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $64.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

