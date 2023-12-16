Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $2.09 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.15% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 688,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

