Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $216,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 882.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 446,159 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 630.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 332,429 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,737,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 248.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 200,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3,096.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 185,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 84,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,414. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

