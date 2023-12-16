Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $36,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. 101,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,558. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

