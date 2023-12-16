Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 2,745,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,794. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.