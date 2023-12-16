Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $5.03 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. 2,462,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

