Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. 277,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

