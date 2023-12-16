Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $69.29. 474,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

