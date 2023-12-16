Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,970,650,000 after buying an additional 753,518,499 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,762,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,796,000.

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. 356,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,564. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

