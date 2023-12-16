Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 15,756 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. 4,914,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

