Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 2,262 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 7,996,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,045. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

