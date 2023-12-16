Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 663 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,477. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,409. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

