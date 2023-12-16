Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,400,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWM stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.04. 74,160,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.