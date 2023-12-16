Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 11,128,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,968,754. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

