Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,079 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 232,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

