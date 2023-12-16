Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 182 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 948,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,937. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.