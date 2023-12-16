Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 193 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IEFA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.39. 8,283,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

