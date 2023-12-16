Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 2,659 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.32 during trading on Friday. 4,305,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,917. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

