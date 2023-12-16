Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 6,624 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock remained flat at $26.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 689,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,094. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

