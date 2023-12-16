Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 748 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. 1,322,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.