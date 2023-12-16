Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 77,578 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,578 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,404 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

COMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 346,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,432. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $756.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

