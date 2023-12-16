Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 826 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,666. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

