Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $108.06. 2,886,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,065. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

