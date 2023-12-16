NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

