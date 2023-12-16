Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NWFL stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

