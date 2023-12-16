NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.38. NuScale Power shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 412,058 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $820.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.81.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $436,125.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.