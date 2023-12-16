nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.01

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 417031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.