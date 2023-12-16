NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6,824.16

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6,824.16 and last traded at $6,811.71, with a volume of 867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,684.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6,050.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6,103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

