NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 0.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,478 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,519 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

