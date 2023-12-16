Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Cut by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,952. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

