Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $18,242,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $23,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

