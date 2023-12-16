OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

