Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.62.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.34.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

