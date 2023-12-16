Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DGX traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

